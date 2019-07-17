Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox can bounce back from their Tuesday night loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in Game 3 of the four-game set between the two clubs at Fenway Park.

Christian Vazquez and Michael Chavis will swap spots in Boston’s lineup, with Chavis leaping up to sixth in the order while Vazquez drops to eighth. Eduardo Rodriguez will make his tenth home start of the season following a ten strikeout outing against the Dodgers last week.

Rodriguez is 4-1 with a 3.95 ERA at home this season, but just 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 13 games against Toronto in his career. Toronto will counter with righty Aaron Sanchez, who is just 3-13 this season with a hefty 6.22 ERA.

Here are the lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game:

BOSTON RED SOX (51-44)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (10-4, 4.43 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (36-60)

Eric Sogard, LF

Vladimir Guerrero, 3B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., DH

Randal Grichuk, RF

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Freddy Galvis, SS

Teoscar Hernandez, CF

Luke Maile, C

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (3-13, 6.22 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images