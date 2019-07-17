Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s easy to understand why the Boston Celtics appealed to both Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter.

The Celtics, obviously, are one of the NBA’s most historic franchises and offer a legitimate chance to win year in and year out. Boston also boasts one of the league’s top head coaches in Brad Stevens.

Walker and Kanter were asked to share first impressions of Stevens during their introductory press conference Wednesday. It’s clear both veterans are excited to get to work with their new head coach.

“He loves basketball,” Walker said. “He loves basketball, like, that’s all he talks about. He talks a lot about basketball. He just loves the game. He studies the game so much. I think I’m pretty intrigued by that. That’s how it has to be, you know? Your head coach, he has to love the game. He has to set the tone for the players. I just think that’s how it has to be.”

Kanter added: “He’s been an unbelievable coach. I couldn’t play college, obviously, but I was watching him at Butler and was like, ‘Man, he’s special.’ He’s the type of coach that tells you what you need to hear not what you want to hear. So that’s what I think makes him really special. I’m very excited to be a part of his team.”

It’s safe to assume Stevens is excited about having Walker and Kanter in the mix as well.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images