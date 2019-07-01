Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans soon will have their first glimpse into the future.

The Celtics announced their roster for the 2019 NBA Summer League on Monday afternoon. The team’s four 2019 NBA Draft picks — Romeo Langford; Grant Williams; Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters — headline the squad. The roster also includes Robert Williams and Guerschon Yabusele, who have played sparingly for the Celtics in their rookie and second years, respectively.

Langford’s Summer League status had been uncertain due to his recovery from surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb.

Starting Saturday, the Celtics will compete with 29 other NBA teams and China’s and Croatia’s national teams in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Here are the opponents, times and dates of the Celtics’ Summer League games (all times Eastern).

5:30 p.m. on July 6 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. on July 8 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m. on July 9 vs. the Denver Nuggets

10:30 p.m. on July 11 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies

Eight of the 32 teams will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, which will begin July 13.

Basketball fans will be excited to see Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, strut his stuff for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images