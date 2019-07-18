Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charles Barkley had himself quite the NBA career, averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over 16 seasons.

But there’s one person Barkley considers his greatest opponent — former Boston Celtics forward Kevin McHale.

“He’s one of the greatest basketball players ever, and I actually work with him now on television,” Barkley said at the 32nd Stake and Burger event for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rutherford County on Tuesday, according to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal’s Joseph Spears. “He’s the best player I ever played against and had to guard.”

In fact, Barkley said he enjoyed playing against guys as special as members of the Boston Celtics in the 1990’s.

“I enjoyed playing against players like Larry Bird and Karl Malone because they were great,” he said. “When you’re at this level, you’re better than 99% of the people in the world, so there’s a few guys you look at it and go, ‘That guy is just as good as me.’ So whenever you meet someone like that, it’s a big deal.”

Nice answer, Chuck.

