At long last, football is back.

New England Patriots veterans arrived at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday in advance of training camp, which begins Thursday morning. And, unlike Jacksonville Jaguars bozo Jalen Ramsey, Patriots players arrived in business-like fashion.

Take a look:

There are your defending Super Bowl champions.

(Well, some of them, anyway.)

In other Patriots-related news, fans can look forward to the fall when Bill Belichick will make his TV analyst debut on a six-part NFL Network series. The New England head coach also was his typical grumpy self Wednesday morning during media availability at Gillette Stadium.

