Ty Law intends to help Stephon Gilmore stay at the top of his game.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee hailed the New England Patriots cornerback Tuesday, describing Gilmore to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian as the “best” at his position in the NFL. Law believes Gilmore reached the cornerbacks’ summit in 2018 and expects him to remain there this season.

“He’s the best cornerback in football right now,” Law said. “I didn’t see anybody out there playing any better (last season).

“He’s really confident, and he’s taken his game to the next level. He’s First-Team All-Pro. I think he’s going to continue to do that this year. He’ll be ready to roll.”

Gilmore and Law struck up a friendship in 2017 after the former arrived in New England, where the latter was a regular at the Patriots’ practices. They quickly bonded over the finer points of the cornerback position.

“We talk regularly during the season, get together when we can, and we’re going to continue to do so,” Law said. “Any way I can help him, I’ll offer advice.”

Gilmore appreciates Law’s approval of his skills and support in sharpening them.

“He’s a guy who played at such a high level,” Gilmore said of Law. “He knows a lot about the game, so coming from someone like him, it’s a great honor to be mentioned in that category. But you have to keep it up. One thing I know about him, he did it for a long time at a high level. That’s one thing I want to do, keep playing at a high level and help the team get to where we want to go.”

Gilmore will continue to be responsible for covering opponents’ top wide receivers and contributing to the Patriots’ winning efforts. Since Law did that for the better part of 10 seasons in New England, it makes perfect sense why they think so highly of each other.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images