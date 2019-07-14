Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Kelly cemented his place in the hearts of Red Sox fans everywhere with his role in Boston’s 2018 World Series title run.

The relief pitcher is now in the National League with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the club Boston defeated in the Fall Classic last season. Los Angeles and Boston wrap up a three-game set at Fenway Park on Sunday, but Sox fans got a chance to see their old friend on Saturday night.

Kelly’s pitching style was a bit erratic, to put it politely, when he was in Boston, and it appears that hasn’t changed. In his first appearance back at Fenway Park, the right-hander threw one inning that included one run, two hits, one wild pitch, one walk, one strikeout, two men left on base and 29 total pitches. Just how Sox fans remember him.

The full Joe Kelly Experience tonight. 1 inning

1 run

2 hits

1 wild pitch

1 walk

1 strikeout

2 LOB

29 pitches Sox down 5-2 after 6. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 14, 2019

Of course many Boston fans remember Kelly for his central role in a bench-clearing brawl with the New York Yankees, but thankfully there was none of that on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images