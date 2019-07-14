Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

They say there’s a first time for everything and the Atlantic League proved just that Saturday night.

The independent baseball league recently implemented a rule allowing batters to steal first base. And as wild as the rule seems, it actually happened during the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ game against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

And per the ALPA press release, batters are allowed to steal first base on any pitch not caught in flight, and that the batter can be thrown out if he chooses to run, similar to what happens on a dropped third strike.

Blue Crabs’ Tony Thomas became the first person to steal first after a wild pitch to the backstop on an 0-1 count. Take a look:

For the first time in baseball history a player stole first base thanks to the Atlantic League-MLB partnership rule changes! @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/yj4FkcZg6O — SoMD Blue Crabs (@BlueCrabs) July 14, 2019

Southern Maryland would go on to win 7-2.

While it’s unclear whether Major League Baseball will implement the rule in the coming seasons, it’s certainly interesting to see it happen during a game.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images