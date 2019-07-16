Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Nunez’s time with the Boston Red Sox has come to an end, and though he struggled in 2019, Nunez’s roughly two years with the Sox did have some nice memories scattered throughout — most notably his pinch-hit homer in Boston’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

And while Nunez always could be a bit of an adventure to watch, his pleasant disposition clearly was infectious.

Shortly after it was announced the Red Sox had designated Nunez for assignment, the 32-year-old had a message for fans, which he delivered to ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

“I’d like to thank all Red Sox fans for all the great moments we shared and the amazing experience of being World Champions,” Nunez said. “I only have positive things to say about the Red Sox organization, and I know my career will go on.”

Nunez arrived in a trade during the 2017 season and will finish his Red Sox tenure having hit .268 with 91 RBIs and 20 homers in 225 games.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images