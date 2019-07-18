Might Nathan Eovaldi soon be returning to the Boston Red Sox?
The hard-throwing right-hander has been out since late April after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, and after throwing a series of simulated games, he finally got out for a rehab assignment Thursday morning. Pitching for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox, Eovaldi looked mostly good in his one inning of relief.
PawSox play-by-play voice Mike Monaco provided some insight on Eovaldi’s stuff.
And here are the putaway pitches for each strikeout.
Upon his return, Eovaldi is expected to be a high-leverage arm out of the bullpen. Sox manager Alex Cora indicated that if everything went well Thursday and Eovaldi was feeling fine, he could be activated as soon as this weekend.
