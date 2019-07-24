Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Heading into Year 3 of his NBA career, expectations are sky-high for Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

It was reported the Celtics see Tatum as “the franchise,” and set an insane asking price for the forward this offseason.

But where do the developers of “NBA 2K20” think the 21-year-old stands in comparison to the rest of the league?

We already know Kemba Walker is the highest rated Celtics player in the newest iteration of the insanely popular game, coming in at an 88.

Tatum’s rating was announced Tuesday, coming in at 85, down from an 87 in NBA 2K19. The forward seemed shocked by the rating, and called it “disrespectful,” with a chuckle.

He then predicted he will be up to a 90 before season’s end, adding he will average 20 points a night and that the Celtics will make a trip to the NBA Finals.

Tatum makes a good argument that all of his averages went up from last season although his shooting percentages were down from his rookie campaign. As for those predictions, it’s safe to say Celtics fans are on board.

Do you think Tatum is appropriately rated?

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images