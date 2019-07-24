Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Tuesday night and although the bullpen wasn’t perfect, Alex Cora noted there has been a difference maker for the pitching staff throughout the second half of the season.

Cora acknowledged the ability to turn to multiple relievers in a pinch has been beneficial. When Brandon Workman ran into loads of trouble in the ninth Tuesday, Cora went to Marcus Walden to get the final out, where it was Matt Barnes relieving Nathan Eovaldi in a pinch the night before.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images