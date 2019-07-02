Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Nazem Kadri to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, so the Bruins won’t be seeing much of him anymore, much to the pleasure of Boston fans.

Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic gave a hilarious response as to how Colorado would control the intense centerman come playoff time.

Asked Joe Sakic how they plan on reining in Kadri come playoff time (no suspensions): "Yeah. Don't play Boston". — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) July 2, 2019

As everyone probably remembers, Kadri was suspended during the Maple Leafs’ first-round matchup with the Bruins, hindering Toronto’s chances at moving on to the next round.

Sakic’s tactic probably will work pretty well, especially considering the Avalanche only will meet Boston in the postseason if both teams make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images