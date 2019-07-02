Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a slew of moves to improve their frontcourt over the last 24 hours, the Boston Celtics reportedly are bringing back a familiar guard.

Brad Wanamaker is returning to the Celtics on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

As Wojnarowski noted, Wanamaker was the NBA’s oldest rookie last season at 29-years-old.

Wanamaker averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 assists in 36 games for Boston last year, while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor. The guard will turn 30 later this month, but provides the Celtics with some reliable backcourt depth.

The addition of Wanamaker should set Boston’s roster in stone heading into the 2019-20 season. The Celtics will have some training camp invites, but the veteran guard will likely be the final player on the regular season roster.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images