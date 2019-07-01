Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He’s at it again, folks.

Just hours after agreeing to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving just had to post something about his journey to his Instagram account. And it appears to be a parting shot at the Boston Celtics.

Underneath an image of the Eye of Providence (commonly associated with the Illuminati), Irving starts the post with the phrase “The Journey is the Reward,” adding, “Eye only know the best for me… Family first.”

Check it out:

Well, then.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images