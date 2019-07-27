Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Mets are underperforming this season and looking to rebuild their roster.

The Mets reportedly are exploring possible landing spots for ace starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. What’s even more interesting, though, is the fact that New York may send Syndergaard to the San Diego Padres and use what they acquire in that deal to land Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Stroman, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

One of many scenarios #Mets are exploring, per sources: Syndergaard to #Padres, then using some of return to land Stroman from #BlueJays. Not known which players would go from SD to NYM if deal occurred. RHP Cal Quantrill, a Canadian native, would be logical target for TOR. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2019

The Mets are 48-55 on the season, sitting fourth in the National League East standings and 12.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. It doesn’t seem like any trade can help them out of the hole they dug themselves into, but they can try, right?

Losing Syndergaard to the Padres would still leave the Mets with Jacob DeGrom, who is enjoying a nice year, but they still might not be able to acquire the help they seek with Stroman.

