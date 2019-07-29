Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Blue Jays appear content on ridding themselves of veteran pitchers, and the Boston Red Sox appear to be among those ready to poach some arms.

For a few days now, the Red Sox have been among the teams linked to Jays closer Ken Giles. And as recently as Monday, that interest from Boston still remains, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. That said, it does not look like a one-horse race by any stretch.

“All of the contenders, including the Red Sox, are in on Jays closer Ken Giles and many are pursuing Daniel Hudson as well,” Rosenthal wrote.

Giles landed in Toronto last season in a trade that sent Roberto Osuna to the Houston Astros. The 28-year-old has 14 saves for a bad Toronto team this season, posting a 1.54 ERA a 1.057 WHIP. He’ll have his third turn through arbitration this winter and will become a free agent after next season.

The Red Sox reportedly also are viewed as “most invested” in Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images