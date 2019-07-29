Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter has been making the rounds this summer, discussing his game, Tacko Fall and eating enormous amounts of food.

Boston’s newest frontcourt addition seems excited about joining the Celtics, and a lot of that has to do with his new teammates. Kanter made that clear in a Q&A with HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy.

The Turkish big man was asked about the potential of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and he responded by saying he thinks they both have a chance to be All-Stars next season.

“I think they both have the potential to be All-Stars this year,” Kanter said. “I think they have all of the tools – they’re hardworking guys, they’re willing to learn, they have amazing character on and off the court and they’re amazingly talented. I think for Jaylen and Jayson the ceiling is, of course, to be All-Stars. With their work ethic and leadership, I definitely think they can take our team to the next level and take us really, really deep into the playoffs. I’ve already met Jaylen; he’s an amazing guy. We were actually playing two-on-two; it was me and Jaylen Brown against Gordon Hayward and Tacko Fall. It was amazing! I’m definitely very excited to play with those guys.”

Tatum averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds on 45 percent shooting in 79 games last season, while Brown posted 13 points and 4.2 rebounds in 74 contests on 46.5 percent shooting. At 21 and 22-years-old, respectively, Tatum and Brown arguably have as much upside as any of the Eastern Conference’s young wings.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images