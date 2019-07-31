Relievers began flying off the board a couple hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, (likely) tot he dismay of the Boston Red Sox.
Most notably, the New York Mets shifted course and committed to keeping closer Edwin Diaz, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Diaz was rumored to be a target for the Red Sox, who were “confident” they would make an impactful move to bolster the bullpen before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Here’s Heyman’s report:
Additionally, Daniel Hudson and Roenis Elias, two relievers rumored to be “in play” for Boston, were dealt to the Washington Nationals.
Here are the details:
Round and round we go.
