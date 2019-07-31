Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Relievers began flying off the board a couple hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, (likely) tot he dismay of the Boston Red Sox.

Most notably, the New York Mets shifted course and committed to keeping closer Edwin Diaz, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Diaz was rumored to be a target for the Red Sox, who were “confident” they would make an impactful move to bolster the bullpen before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Here’s Heyman’s report:

Belief now (not guaranteed) is Mets hold onto Edwin Diaz. He might need to rebuild value first. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

Additionally, Daniel Hudson and Roenis Elias, two relievers rumored to be “in play” for Boston, were dealt to the Washington Nationals.

Here are the details:

Source confirms: #Nationals get Daniel Hudson from #BlueJays for Kyle Johnson. First reported: Scott Mitchell of TSN in Canada. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2019

Roenis Elias is indeed headed to the Nationals, sources confirm to ESPN. That's two moves already for Mike Rizzo to improve a bullpen that needed it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019

Round and round we go.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images