Mookie Betts may be looking to test the free agent market in 2020, but that doesn’t mean the Red Sox right fielder doesn’t love Boston.

“It’s completely wrong,” Betts told MassLive.com at Tropicana Field on Monday. “I’ve loved it here. I love the front office, my teammates, coaches. Everybody. It’s been nothing but amazing here. Just because you go to free agency doesn’t mean you don’t want to be somewhere. It’s just a part of the business.”

Nor does it mean he wants to leave.

“I’ve never said that,” he said. “I’ve always said I loved it here. It’s been amazing to me, my family. It’s … like a home to me. It’s been all I know. And just because you exercise something in the business, that doesn’t mean I don’t like it.”

2019 hasn’t been Betts’ best year, although it certainly hasn’t been his worst. On top of being named to the American League All-Star Team this summer, he’s launched 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs through 98 games this season.

But Betts knows there always is a possibility of being traded either by the July 31 trade deadline or during the upcoming offseason should the Sox not meet the organization’s expectations this season.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. I have to go out and put on my uniform every day. And if that time comes, that time comes,” he said. “But right now I’m here, and I’m enjoying my time here. It’s above my pay grade.”

So what will Betts’ future in Boston look like? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images