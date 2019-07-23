Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been an inconsistent season for the Red Sox, but the offense has been a bright spot even when things looked grim.

Boston broke things open in Monday’s 9-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays with a convincing seven-run third inning. But manager Alex Cora doesn’t think the offense did anything different in tonight’s win than in previous positive performances.

In fact, he believes the offense has been “great” this season, and Monday’s game was just an example of it.

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images