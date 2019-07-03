Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been known for quite sometime that Nathan Eovaldi is willing to go to great lengths for his team and his teammates.

If there was any question of that, it was put to rest in Game 3 of the World Series last season.

Now it appears Eovaldi is prepared to take another one for the team, slotting into the closer role when he returns from his stint on the injured list after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his throwing elbow in April. His return was pushed back after dealing with tendinitis in his bicep.

The move is a necessary one for a bullpen that has lacked consistency in application and in performance, and lacks a true closer. Things reached a breaking point in London, where the Sox were blown out by the New York Yankees.

It’s been a taxing year for Boston relievers, and Eovaldi, ever the team player, is willing to take responsibility for that, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, saying his injury has made it tougher on the bullpen.

Eovaldi says he told the team he didn’t have to come back as a starter when he realized it was going to take another month to build up to starting. Says he feels it’s on him how taxed the bullpen has been because he’s been out — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) July 3, 2019

Of course, it’s impossible to know how the bullpen would have performed if the right-hander were healthy and in the rotation, but even still, it’s tough to conclude how this possibly could be “on him.”

Eovaldi is expected to head to the pen sometime shortly after the All-Star break, and Boston is hoping his return will spark a second-half resurgence.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images