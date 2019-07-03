Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that Xander Bogaerts would be added to the American League All-Star team in place of Hunter Pence, who’s been ruled out of Tuesday’s All-Star game after aggravating a groin injury during a rehab assignment on Monday

And no one is happier for Bogaerts good fortune than Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who said he is “proud” of the shortstop for the honor.

