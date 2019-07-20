Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi has a habit for leaving everything on the table.

The hard-throwing right-hander, whose warrior-like performance in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series has become the stuff of legend, made his final rehab appearance for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox on Thursday. And after the game, Eovaldi treated his PawSox teammates to an enormous feast, according to the Pawtucket Times’ Brendan McGair.

Check out this spread:

Nathan Eovaldi pitched at McCoy yesterday. Tonight, he treated the @PawSox players & coaches to a big-time spread from Fleming's Steakhouse:

Steak

Lobster tail

Lobster mac & cheese

Caesar salad

mashed potatoes

asparagus

cheesecake #RedSox pic.twitter.com/GFYwm8NeQ4 — Brendan McGair (@BWMcGair03) July 20, 2019

What a guy.

The Boston Red Sox on Saturday activated Eovaldi from the 60-day injured list. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow but suffered a setback while rehabbing in early June.

Eovaldi will serve as a “traditional” closer moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images