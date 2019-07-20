Nathan Eovaldi has a habit for leaving everything on the table.
The hard-throwing right-hander, whose warrior-like performance in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series has become the stuff of legend, made his final rehab appearance for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox on Thursday. And after the game, Eovaldi treated his PawSox teammates to an enormous feast, according to the Pawtucket Times’ Brendan McGair.
Check out this spread:
What a guy.
The Boston Red Sox on Saturday activated Eovaldi from the 60-day injured list. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies from his right elbow but suffered a setback while rehabbing in early June.
Eovaldi will serve as a “traditional” closer moving forward.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images