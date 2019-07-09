Less than 24 hours after a solid summer league showing against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics have come to an agreement with second-round pick Tremont Waters.
Waters and the Celtics have agreed on a two-way contract, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.
This locks up Boston’s second two-way slot, with wing Max Strus filling the other.
The LSU product has boasted a solid all-around game in his first two summer league contests, showcasing his ability to score off the dribble as well as causing headaches for opponents as a highly active defender. Waters had 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in the Celtics win over Cavaliers on Monday night.
With a logjam in the backcourt, Waters will split time between Boston and the Maine Red Claws next season.
