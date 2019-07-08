Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics aren’t the favorites to be NBA champions like they were a year ago, but one former Celtic likes where this team is headed.

Boston parted ways with Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns) and Al Horford (Philadelphia 76ers) this offseason, but added Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter in the process.

And while they’re not the clear-cut favorites to run away with the division, Paul Pierce sees good things in the Celtics’ future.

“Let’s put it this way, I like the direction they’re headed,” Pierce told the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, as transcribed by WEEI. “I’m not sure if they’re a championship caliber team. That all depends on developing (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown. But, you know, if these guys can emerge into All-Star players, then we’ll see.

“I mean, talent don’t always win. We’ve seen that plenty of times. It’s about fit,” he added. “Who knows if Kemba’s going to be the right fit because it’s always about more than basketball. It’s about how you get along with your teammates and how the chemistry is. And that’s a strength of Kemba’s, so hopefully, it’ll work out.”

C’s fans know exactly what Pierce is talking about when it comes to talent. Last year’s team featured a star-studded cast, but they never could seem to get on the same page, with much of the blame getting pinned on Irving.

But maybe some new faces and a new season is all the Celtics will need to get back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images