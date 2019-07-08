Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A scary scene unfolded at Minute Maid Park during Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.

Astros’ Jake Marisnick tried to tag from third base to score in the bottom of the eighth inning on a fly ball and collided hard with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy who was waiting for the throw.

Lucroy appeared to lose consciousness briefly after he was hit and remained on the ground for several minutes. Marisnick immediately went to check on the catcher after the contact.

Lucroy was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a concussion and nose fracture.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Jonathan Lucroy was removed from today’s game after a collision at home plate. He is on his way to a local hospital for a CT scan and will be evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 7, 2019

The 33-year-old is batting .233 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs for Los Angeles.

