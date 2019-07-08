Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA Summer League is underway and Boston Celtics fans are getting a closer look at Tacko Fall.

The 7-foot-7 UCF product signed with the C’s after this year’s NBA Draft and was added to the Summer League roster. Fall made his debut Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, and certainly made an impact on those in attendance, those watching from home and Enes Kanter.

Kanter, who agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics after the Portland Trail Blazers gave him a limited amount of time to make a decision, took to Twitter on Saturday to give his stamp of approval on Fall.

The Next BIG Thing @tackofall99

🌮 ☘️ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 6, 2019

Kanter has been busy on social media of late and has won Boston fans over by roasting Nick Wright on Twitter.

Still, we’re glad he’s getting to enjoy some Summer League action.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images