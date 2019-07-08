Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Thornburg’s rehab assignment came to an end Monday, and the Boston Red Sox now must decide what their next move will be with the relief pitcher.

Thornburg has been with Triple-A Pawtucket since June 9 rehabbing a hip injury. His time in the minors hasn’t gone well, as the right-hander owns a 12.66 ERA. And now the Red Sox must make a decision about his future.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Boston has two days to activate Thornburg. If the team decides to not activate him, it either can outright or designate him for assignment.

The relief pitcher has struggled since being acquired by the Red Sox prior to the 2017 season. Thornburg made his debut just last year after battling an ongoing shoulder injury. He appeared in 16 games this year, giving up 16 earned runs and posting a 7.71 ERA over 18 2/3 innings of work.

