So, are the Boston Red Sox going to land a bullpen arm before the trade deadline, or are we going to get a repeat of last year?

Dave Dombrowski opted against trading for a reliever last season, and it’s hard to argue with the results. But Boston’s bullpen is objectively worse this season, a fact that reportedly has the team’s front office casting a “wide net” for bullpen arms on the trade market.

The Red Sox are maintain interest in Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Daniel Hudson, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday morning, hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. But Hudson hardly is the only reliever on Boston’s radar.

Check out this excerpt from Rosenthal’s column:

“The Red Sox also are casting a wide net for relievers – they are looking at Andrew Chafin, according to Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal, and according to sources also have asked about (Daniel) Hudson.

“The Orioles’ Mychal Givens, White Sox’s Alex Colomé, Tigers’ Shane Greene, Mariners’ Roenis Elías and Rangers’ José LeClerc are among the many other relievers in play.”

To clarify: Rosenthal was saying that the aforementioned relievers are potential trade targets for multiple teams, not just the Red Sox.

As for Hudson, the 32-year-old is 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 45 appearances (one start) for the lowly Blue Jays. He’s amassed just 11 saves over the course of his 10-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images