Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane all are nominees for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for 2019.

The trio of UEFA Champions League winners feature on the 10-man shortlist for the accolade that Luka Modric scooped up last year.

Van Dijk was crowned PFA Players’ Player of the Year in April after a stellar campaign marshaling Jurgen Klopp’s backline en route to lifting the European Cup.

Mane and Salah, meanwhile, shared the Premier League Golden Boot award, along with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as 22 goals saw the Egyptian retain his crown.

Fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains will decide the winner of the FIFA award.

Visit FIFA.com to cast your vote for Mane, Salah or van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been nominated for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award for 2019.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com