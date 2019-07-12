Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Grant Williams the next Al Horford?

Well, in terms of bizarre habits, he’s on the right track.

Horford gained some attention for a weird flinch he occasionally did during games. When an opponent missed a free throw, Horford would unleash a violent jolt after the ball hit the rim. Whether or not the former Celtics big man keeps doing that with the Philadelphia 76ers remains to be seen, but Williams is keeping the tradition alive in Boston.

During the Celtics’ summer league game against the Grizzlies on Thursday night, a Memphis player missed a free throw. After the ball struck the rim, cameras caught Williams doing the Horford flinch.

You can watch it here.

Horford explained last year that he does the flinch to try and keep things light. And from what we know about Williams and his easygoing disposition, he might very well be trying to do the same.

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images