Shaquille O’Neil has never been one to hide his feelings. But this time, it could come back to haunt him.

During his time on the Lakers in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Shaq was convinced at the time that no other coach could duplicate what Phil Jackson had done in Los Angeles — taking a team to the NBA Finals four times in five years. In an interview with ESPN while on the team, Shaq made a disgusting promise should another coach accomplish the feat, something Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently achieved.

So what’s the favor? O’Neil must kiss Kerr’s feet — with cheese on them.

Check out the original clip:

Hey @SHAQ, I’m going to do us both a favor and pretend that @D_West30 didn’t send this to me this morning. pic.twitter.com/oFhpTPYjOo — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) July 16, 2019

Sorry… what?

Don’t worry. Kerr found it pretty disturbing, too.

“I’m going to pretend (David West) didn’t send this to me this morning,” Kerr tweeted at Shaq Monday evening.

Doesn’t sound like he’ll be taking the big man up on that offer anytime soon, if ever.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images