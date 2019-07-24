Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It all starts in July.

Sure, the New England Patriots are eyeing their seventh Super Bowl this season, but they won’t get anywhere this campaign without a decent showing in training camp.

Rookies already reported to Foxboro earlier in the week, and the veteran players will show up Wednesday, with the first preseason practice taking place Thursday.

While it might be easy to dismiss training camp as a mere formality, pretty much any player will note its importance, even if it can be a bit of a grind. And on Tuesday night, the Pats’ official Twitter account shared a hype video of sorts with the message that everything begins at training camp.

Take a look.

The Pats will have two weeks of practice before their first preseason game, which will be August 8 against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images