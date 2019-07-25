Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello pitches like a man possessed (by Cy Young) against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

A stunning statistic Boston Red Sox Senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long shared in a press release proves the Red Sox starting pitcher owns the Yankees when he faces them at Fenway Park. Check it out

” … Rick Porcello has a 1.21 ERA in 9 starts against the Yankees at Fenway Park (59.2 inning pitched, eight earned runs, 37 hits)…” Long wrote. “That is the lowest ERA as a starter for any Red Sox pitcher who has made 3+ starts vs. NYY at Fenway (since earned runs became an official stat in 1913).”

Porcello has been particularly hot in his most recent home games against the Yankees.

“… Porcello allowed 2 ER or fewer in each of those 9 outings, including 1 or 0 ER in each of his last 5.”

Porcello will start for the Red Sox on Thursday night at Fenway Park when they open a four-game series against the Bronx Bombers.

Having absorbed the aforementioned Porcello stat, Red Sox fans shouldn’t want anyone else on the mound at this pivotal moment in the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images