Kyrie Irving’s Boston Celtics tenure was, in a word, brutal. However, reflecting on it becomes a little bit more palatable when it’s narrated by Stephen A. Smith.

By now, you likely know that the fickle point guard has since left the Celtics (despite declaring he planned to re-sign in Boston), electing to team up with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets. This all comes following a two-year stint with the C’s that was mired with controversy and ultimately ended with the Irving-led Celtics getting steamrolled by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

As a result, ESPN recently went back and dug up many of the clips featuring Smith discussing Irving. It’s pretty fascinating to listen to, especially now that we know how things ended between Irving and Boston.

Even with Irving’s departure, things ended up fine enough for the Celtics, who have landed Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to replace Irving and Al Horford.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images