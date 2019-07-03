Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dallas Mavericks seemingly have been in on every notable free agent so far this offseason, and with plenty of quality second-tier free agents remaining, it appears they are not done.

Marcus Morris reportedly is one of those free agents on Dallas’ radar.

The Mavs reportedly have their eyes set on Morris, who spent the last two season with the Boston Celtics, but they aren’t his only suitors.

Confirmed Mavs' interest in Marcus Morris, first reported by @fishsports, but also am told Mavs have "a few ahead" of Morris. Mavs are not expecting Danny Green news until tomorrow at soonest. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) July 3, 2019

It’s hardly a surprise plenty of teams are interested in the 29-year-old, who likely can be had on a reasonable, but not cheap deal. He became an important part of Brad Stevens’ rotation while with the Celtics, and for extended stretches was a knockdown shooter that also played with plenty of energy.

In 75 regular season games this past campaign, 53 of which were starts, Morris averaged 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images