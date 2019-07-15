Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the majority of his illustrious NFL career, Tom Brady has ignored the noise and paid little attention to his many haters.

Well, those days evidently are over.

Yahoo Sports NFL on Monday tweeted a screenshot of the quarterback ratings for the upcoming “Madden NFL 20,” the latest installment in EA Sports’ long-running NFL video game franchise. The ratings have proven quite controversial, with Brady receiving a rating of 96, the second highest among all quarterbacks. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes (97) landed the No. 1 spot at the position.

Some, like Twitter user Matt Harrington, believe 96 is far too high of a rating for the slow-footed Brady. Harrington made his feelings known on Twitter, prompting a humorous back-and-forth between him and Yahoo Sports NFL.

It was Brady who got the last laugh, however.

Take a look:

Tom Brady can’t run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96? — Matt Harrington (@HipposRayzer) July 15, 2019

Again, he can’t run 2 yards. If those ratings were based on the entire SuperBowl winning team, sure. As an individual, he’s not a 96. — Matt Harrington (@HipposRayzer) July 15, 2019

😂 I 100% could run faster and further than Tom. So could 50% of high schoolers, 80% of college players, and 99% of pros. Learn how to unbiasedly access the totality of a player, then adjust these numbers and I could possibly take you seriously. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Matt Harrington (@HipposRayzer) July 15, 2019

Just your typical, run-of-the-mill Brady slander.

Here’s the six-time Super Bowl champion’s response:

I’m so much faster than you Matt. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

Tom Brady tweeting at a Twitter troll? What world are we living in?

Here’s Harrington’s reaction.

You come at the king, you best not miss! 😬 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) July 15, 2019

You mess with the G.O.A.T., you get the horns.

By the way, Brady does have a leg to stand on in this argument. The 41-year-old recently ran the 40-yard dash faster than he did at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images