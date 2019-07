Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a great Sunday for the USWNT as they defeated the Netherlands to capture the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The win sparked plenty of joy amongst the Twitter world, with congratulatory tweets coming from well-known athletes, celebrities and political figures.

And now the Boston teams and athletes got in on the fun, sharing their own tweets to the women while they were celebrating their fourth World Cup victory.

Check them out:

Let’s Go! πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ† — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images