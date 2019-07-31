Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Talk about hot. Andrew Benintendi added onto his home run total Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Benintendi launched a two-run home run to give Boston a 5-4 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the bottom of the fifth inning, just moments after Tampa took a 4-3 lead in the top of the frame.

Check it out:

BENNY 💣 FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/lo5dzt79fG — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 31, 2019

The Boston Red Sox left fielder entered Tuesday batting .484 with three home runs through his last seven games. He now has four home runs through his last eight.

Benintendi now has 11 homers on the year.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images