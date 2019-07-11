Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Grant Williams isn’t busy thinking about wins or describing what getting a hug from a ridiculously tall Tacko Fall is like, he’s out enjoying Las Vegas with his new teammates.

The Celtics forward, who was Boston’s top pick in this year’s NBA Draft, decided to test his adrenaline on The Stratosphere Hotel’s Big Shot ride, which shoots you into the air unexpectedly. After Williams was strapped in, though, is when the panic started to set in.

Check out the video from the thrill ride:

Hey, at least he kept a smile on his face the whole time.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images