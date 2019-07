Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Losing out on the opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup is a tough pill to swallow, but it looks like the Boston Bruins are enjoying their summer regardless of the outcome.

Recently, Kevan Miller took the time to check in on David Pastrnak during the winger’s trip to Spain. And the two poked a little fun at each other while they caught up.

Check it out:

“Holy tan, buddy.” Not even a bit of poor cell service could stop Millsy from checking in on @pastrnak96's trip to Spain.#StayingConnected | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/kl4vp3TKij — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 30, 2019

Clearly, these two certainly are getting in some much-needed rest ahead of training camp.

