New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was tied to the Boston Red Sox quite a bit as the MLB Trade Deadline neared, but there’s now another National League arm reportedly being targeted.

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Andrew Chafin is being eyed by the Sox, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.

Source: ARI LHP Andrew Chafin is a target for the Red Sox in trade talks. Low salary ($1.95 million), controlled through 2020 and modest acquisition cost. Also, the D'backs-Red Sox connection (Hazen, Sawdaye, Porter) makes for familiarity with organization and easier discussions. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) July 31, 2019

Chafin, 29, is 0-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 50 appearances this season. The southpaw has 45 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched.

As McAdam notes, Chafin is under team control through 2020 with a relatively low salary of $1.95 million. This alone makes him an appealing target as Wednesday’s deadline approaches.

