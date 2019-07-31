New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was tied to the Boston Red Sox quite a bit as the MLB Trade Deadline neared, but there’s now another National League arm reportedly being targeted.
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Andrew Chafin is being eyed by the Sox, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam.
Chafin, 29, is 0-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 50 appearances this season. The southpaw has 45 strikeouts in 36.1 innings pitched.
As McAdam notes, Chafin is under team control through 2020 with a relatively low salary of $1.95 million. This alone makes him an appealing target as Wednesday’s deadline approaches.
