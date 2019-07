Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the first four innings of the Boston Red Sox’s Friday night matchup against the New York Yankees, Mookie Betts clubbed three home runs.

Betts blasted a solo shot in both the first and third inning and then smoked his third of the night off James Paxton with one on and two out in the fourth. This is the third time in his career that Betts has collected a three home run evening.

Check out the homer:

WE ARE VERY MUCH ENJOYING THIS! pic.twitter.com/mVia54zOMp — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 27, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images