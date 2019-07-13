Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember when Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez weren’t named to the American League All-Star team?

Well, it appears they certainly do.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman and catcher each are enjoying their best offensive production of their careers this season, with Devers toward the top of the league in many offensive categories, and Vazquez finding his power stroke.

And they both kicked off their second half by clubbing home runs in the their first at-bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Devers went bridge in the first inning, sending a ball the opposite way for his 17th of the season.

Vazquez followed that up with his 15th of the season in the second inning.

Seems the All-Star snubs may have served as a bit of motivation.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images