It sounds like Nathan Eovaldi will be back pitching for the Boston Red Sox sooner rather than later.

The Red Sox pitcher threw a bullpen at Fenway Park on Wednesday, and tossed 27 pitches on Friday ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eovaldi seemingly had no issues with either session, and Alex Cora talked about next steps for the 29-year-old.

“I just talked to him and he felt great,” Cora told reporters, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “We’ll see what’s next. A live BP or a rehab assignment, we’ll talk about it. At least today, he felt good about it.”

Eovaldi may need a short rehab stint in the minors before returning to the Sox as the team’s new closer, but Cora noted that it’s something he’ll need to “map out” throughout the coming week.

“That’s what we’re trying to figure out right now,” Cora said.. “”He threw Wednesday, he threw today. We’ll map it out the rest of the week and go from there. He feels great. He was able to bounce back from Wednesday. Today, he threw the ball well with no issues. That’s a good sign.”

Eovaldi has been on the injured list since mid-April and underwent successful elbow surgery that same month.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images