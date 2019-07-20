If you’ve ever been to a NASCAR race in person, you’re probably familiar with the impressive sight of 30-plus tractor trailers crammed into a relatively small space.
Well, it’s even more impressive to watch how they got there in the first place.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Thursday tweeted a video of the “hauler parade” ahead of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
Take a look:
And you thought parking in Boston was stressful.
The Granite State’s NASCAR weekend was forecast to be a scorcher, with record-high temperatures and dew points creating oppressive conditions. But that was of little concern for Kyle Busch, who delivered a simple message to mother nature upon arriving in New Hampshire: “bring it on.”
By the way, one of NESN.com’s writers recently learned just how tough it is to drive a NASCAR stock car around the “Magic Mile.”
