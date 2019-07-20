Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to get back in the win column Saturday night when they battle the Baltimore Orioles in the middle game of the division rivals’ weekend series.

Andrew Benintendi and Brock Holt both will be back in Boston’s lineup after sitting out Friday night’s 11-2 loss at Camden Yards. Benintendi will man left field and bat fifth, while Holt will resume second-base duties and bat in the nine-hole. Christian Vazquez will return behind the plate for Boston after making a cameo appearance at first base in the series opener.

Rick Porcello will make his 20th start of the season in search of his eighth victory in 2019. Porcello will be opposed by fellow right-hander Tom Eshelman, who will make the third start of his big-league career. The 25-year-old failed to complete six innings in his previous two outings.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday night’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (53-45)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Michael Chavis, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Rick Porcello, RHP (7-7, 5.37 ERA)

ORIOLES (30-66)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Trey Mancini, RF

Chance Sisco, C

Renato Nunez, DH

Dwight Smith Jr., LF

Anthony Santander, CF

Chris Davis, 1B

Rio Ruiz, 3B

Richie Martin, SS

Tom Eshelman, RHP (0-1, 5.06 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images