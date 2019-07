Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts cannot be stopped.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop has been tearing the cover off the ball of late, and continued the hot streak Tuesday against Toronto Blue Jays.

Bogaerts put his team up 1-0 when he was served up a fastball over the heart of the plate and took it deep and out of Fenway Park.

Take a look:

Your daily Bogie homer. pic.twitter.com/plpJlxFWtJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2019

There was no doubt about that one.

The round-tripper marked the 21st of the season for Bogaerts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images