Kemba Walker soon will be introduced as a member of the Celtics. And he’s already being welcomed to Boston in a pretty spectacular way.

A sign reading “Welcome to Boston Kemba Walker” could be seen hanging off TD Garden, the Celtics’ home court, Tuesday afternoon one day ahead of his introductory press conference at the Auerbach Center on Wednesday.

Check it out:

Walker’s introduction is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images